Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Woman dies just days after celebrating her 112th birthday

Helene Sandvig celebrated her 112th birthday with her friends at the Bethany Retirement Living retirement center just last week in this Nov. 27 report. (Source: KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - A North Dakota community is mourning the loss of a beloved resident this week.

Helene Sandvig died on Tuesday at the age of 112.

She was the second oldest person in North Dakota and just celebrated her birthday last week.

Sandvig grew up in Leonard, North Dakota, where she was a teacher.

She never had any children, but she spent many years with her husband Edwin. He died when she was 80, marking 32 years without him.

During her birthday party last week, Sandvig clutched their wedding photo. She shared at that time that she slept every night next to the photo.

Bethany Retirement Living didn’t immediately say how Sandvig died. But staff said she will be missed, and her funeral arrangements are expected to be shared in the coming days.

They said they remember the days when Sandvig was the biggest chatterbox at the retirement center.

“I was visiting with her last year on her birthday, and she said, ‘I think the car is still in the garage on the farm, I could still drive if I wanted to,’” said Grant Richardson, the retirement center’s community relations director.

And she did drive for quite a while. Sandvig drove until she was 103 when she moved into the retirement home.

Sadly, in the past year, staff members said her hearing was gone and cognitive decline had taken hold.

But Sandvig’s deep faith and great friends kept her going.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skylynn Tuerk, 33, and Charles Harris, 27
Texas DFPS: Baby found dead in Waco motel room believed to have died of starvation, described as ‘malnourished’ and looking ‘like a skeleton’
Former Cowboys star Jason Witten wins high school football state championship as head coach
Justin Hix (left), Ricardo Salazar (Right)
Temple police say both suspects involved in fatal shooting in custody
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Lorena senior running back Braylon Henry goes into tonight's game against defending state...
‘Like seeing myself 34 years later’: Lorena High legend cheering for son on pace to break two of his longtime records

Latest News

(file)
TxDOT brings ‘Drive Sober. No Regrets’ campaign to Bellmead as holiday season ramps up
A woman vacationing in the Bahamas was killed by a shark while paddleboarding.
American woman vacationing in the Bahamas killed by shark in front of husband, reports say
Republican presidential candidates from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former...
A narrowing Republican presidential field is debating just six weeks before the Iowa caucuses
Taco Bell says its Double Decker Taco is returning to menus nationwide.
Taco Bell is bringing back its Double Decker Taco
A 44-year-old American woman who was killed in a shark attack on a beach in the Bahamas was a...
'No vital signs of life': Bahamas officials confirm death of woman attacked by shark