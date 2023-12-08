Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

2 nurses, medical resident injured in attack at New Jersey hospital, authorities say

Newark Beth Israel Hospital is shown in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday. The hospital was the...
Newark Beth Israel Hospital is shown in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday. The hospital was the site of a stabbing.(Source: NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK N.J. (AP) — Two nurses and a medical resident were stabbed Friday inside a New Jersey pediatric intensive care unit, suffering cuts, and a woman has been arrested and charged in the attack, authorities said.

It unfolded about 7 a.m. Friday at Newark Beth Israel Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, arising from a “domestic dispute” involving two visitors to the hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit, according to a statement posted on social media by the hospital.

Firdousi Abdul-Hakim, 37, then attacked the hospital workers, who are in stable condition, according to Fritz Fragé, Newark’s public safety director. Abdul-Hakim faces aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes charges.

Abdul-Hakim was arrested immediately, and no patients or family members were injured, the hospital said.

A message left at a possible phone number for the suspect was not immediately returned, while other numbers were no longer working.

The injured nurses and the medical resident were not identified.

The 655-bed facility is a teaching hospital with more than 800 doctors and 3,200 employees and dates to 1901.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cowboys star Jason Witten wins high school football state championship as head coach
Justin Hix (left), Ricardo Salazar (Right)
Temple police say both suspects involved in fatal shooting in custody
Skylynn Tuerk, 33, and Charles Harris, 27
Texas DFPS: Baby found dead in Waco motel room believed to have died of starvation, described as ‘malnourished’ and looking ‘like a skeleton’
Lorena senior running back Braylon Henry goes into tonight's game against defending state...
‘Like seeing myself 34 years later’: Lorena High legend cheering for son on pace to break two of his longtime records
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers

Latest News

Ellen Holly made several television appearances before eventually landing her legendary role...
Ellen Holly, first Black actor to land lead role in soap opera, dies at 92
Bryan Andrew Bruce
Convicted McLennan County arsonist sentenced to 20 years in prison
A memorial is growing outside of the Waynedale Kroger where a beloved cashier was fatally...
Cashier stabbed to death in store’s self-checkout area
Terry in front of his new van, delivered by Superior Van & Mobility
Star of viral ‘Back it up, Terry’ video gets a new accessible van