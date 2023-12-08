2024 Video Game Release Schedule
Your one stop information hub for every game releasing in 2024
2024 is going to be a jam-packed year for video game releases. If you’re wondering what is coming out and when, we’ve compiled a convenient place to find out. We’ll update this list as often as we can, because we all know delays happen. I’ll also make sure to link in reviews throughout the year when we complete one for a game listed. Only games with official release dates will appear here so just because it’s slated for 2024 doesn’t mean it’ll be found on this page.
January
- Bulletstorm VR (PlayStation VR2, Quest, PC) – January 18
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 18
- Another Code: Recollection (Switch) – January 19
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered (PlayStation 5) – January 19
- Howl (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S) – January 23
- Rugby 24 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – January 24
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 25
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – January 26
- Tekken 8 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – January 26
February
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC) – February 1
- Persona 3 Reload (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – February 2
- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – February 2
- Helldivers II (PlayStation 5, PC) – February 8
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – February 13
- Ultros (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC) –February 13
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – February 14
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong (Switch) – February 16
- Skull & Bones (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox, Xbox Series S/X and PC) - February 16th
- Nightingale (PC) – February 22
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – February 28
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PlayStation 5) – February 29
March
Homeworld 3 (PC) – March 8
Unicorn Overlord (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Switch) – March 8
Outcast - A New Beginning (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – March 15
Dragon’s Dogma 2 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – March 22
Rise of the Ronin (PlayStation 5) - March 22
Princess Peach Showtime! (Switch) – March 22
April
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) – April 23
Tales of Kenzera (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - April 23
Braid: Anniversary Edition (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android) – April 30
August
- Black Myth : Wu-Kong (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC) - August 20th
