2024 Video Game Release Schedule

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - (UPDATED 12/7/2023)

Every game for all of 2024 (Andrew Hamilton)

2024 is going to be a jam-packed year for video game releases. If you’re wondering what is coming out and when, we’ve compiled a convenient place to find out. We’ll update this list as often as we can, because we all know delays happen. I’ll also make sure to link in reviews throughout the year when we complete one for a game listed. Only games with official release dates will appear here so just because it’s slated for 2024 doesn’t mean it’ll be found on this page.

Let me know what games you are excited for and what you hope gets announced soon.

Jin is ready (Bandai Namco)

January

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Bulletstorm VR ( PlayStation VR2, Quest, PC ) – January 18

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown ( PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC ) – January 18 ) – January 18

Another Code: Recollection ( Switch ) – January 19

The Last of Us Part II Remastered ( PlayStation 5 ) – January 19 ) – January 19

Howl ( PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S ) – January 23

Rugby 24 ( PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC ) – January 24

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy ( PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC ) – January 25

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth ( PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC ) – January 26 ) – January 26

Tekken 8 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – January 26 ) – January 26

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The one-winged angel cometh (Square Enix)

February

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Granblue Fantasy: Relink ( PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC ) – February 1

Persona 3 Reload ( PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC ) – February 2

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League ( PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC ) – February 2 ) – February 2

Helldivers II ( PlayStation 5, PC ) – February 8 ) – February 8

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden ( PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC ) – February 13 ) – February 13

Ultros ( PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC ) –February 13 ) –February 13

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered ( PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC ) – February 14

Mario Vs. Donkey Kong ( Switch ) – February 16

Skull & Bones (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox, Xbox Series S/X and PC) - February 16th

Nightingale ( PC ) – February 22

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster ( PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC ) – February 28

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PlayStation 5) – February 29 ) – February 29

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

PS5 exclusive releasing in March 2024 (Andrew Hamilton)

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

March

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Homeworld 3 (PC) – March 8

Unicorn Overlord (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Switch) – March 8

Outcast - A New Beginning (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – March 15

Dragon’s Dogma 2 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – March 22

Rise of the Ronin (PlayStation 5) - March 22

Princess Peach Showtime! (Switch) – March 22

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Games releasing in April (Andrew Hamilton)

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

April

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) – April 23

Tales of Kenzera (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - April 23

Braid: Anniversary Edition (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android) – April 30

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Monkey King Action (Hardwired)

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

August

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Black Myth : Wu-Kong (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC) - August 20th August 20th

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

For more gaming news, review and so much more subscribe to Hardwired Games on YouTube!

Subscribe @HARDWIREDONKWTX (Andrew Hamilton)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.