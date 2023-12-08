Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

2024 Video Game Release Schedule

Your one stop information hub for every game releasing in 2024
Every game releasing in 2024
Every game releasing in 2024(Andrew Hamilton)
By Andrew Hamilton
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - (UPDATED 12/7/2023)

Every game for all of 2024
Every game for all of 2024(Andrew Hamilton)

2024 is going to be a jam-packed year for video game releases. If you’re wondering what is coming out and when, we’ve compiled a convenient place to find out. We’ll update this list as often as we can, because we all know delays happen. I’ll also make sure to link in reviews throughout the year when we complete one for a game listed. Only games with official release dates will appear here so just because it’s slated for 2024 doesn’t mean it’ll be found on this page.

Let me know what games you are excited for and what you hope gets announced soon.

Jin is ready
Jin is ready(Bandai Namco)

January

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

  • Bulletstorm VR (PlayStation VR2, Quest, PC) – January 18
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 18
  • Another Code: Recollection (Switch) – January 19
  • The Last of Us Part II Remastered (PlayStation 5) – January 19
  • Howl (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S) – January 23
  • Rugby 24 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – January 24
  • Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 25
  • Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – January 26
  • Tekken 8 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – January 26

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The one-winged angel cometh
The one-winged angel cometh(Square Enix)

February

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

  • Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC) – February 1
  • Persona 3 Reload (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – February 2
  • Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – February 2
  • Helldivers II (PlayStation 5, PC) – February 8
  • Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – February 13
  • Ultros (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC) –February 13
  • Tomb Raider I-III Remastered (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – February 14
  • Mario Vs. Donkey Kong (Switch) – February 16
  • Skull & Bones (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox, Xbox Series S/X and PC) - February 16th
  • Nightingale (PC) – February 22
  • Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – February 28
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PlayStation 5) – February 29

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

PS5 exclusive releasing in March 2024
PS5 exclusive releasing in March 2024(Andrew Hamilton)

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

March

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Homeworld 3 (PC) – March 8

Unicorn Overlord (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Switch) – March 8

Outcast - A New Beginning (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – March 15

Dragon’s Dogma 2 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – March 22

Rise of the Ronin (PlayStation 5) - March 22

Princess Peach Showtime! (Switch) – March 22

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Games releasing in April
Games releasing in April(Andrew Hamilton)

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

April

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) – April 23

Tales of Kenzera (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - April 23

Braid: Anniversary Edition (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android) – April 30

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Monkey King Action
Monkey King Action(Hardwired)

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

August

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

For more gaming news, review and so much more subscribe to Hardwired Games on YouTube!

Subscribe @HARDWIREDONKWTX
Subscribe @HARDWIREDONKWTX(Andrew Hamilton)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cowboys star Jason Witten wins high school football state championship as head coach
Skylynn Tuerk, 33, and Charles Harris, 27
Texas DFPS: Baby found dead in Waco motel room believed to have died of starvation, described as ‘malnourished’ and looking ‘like a skeleton’
Justin Hix (left), Ricardo Salazar (Right)
Temple police say both suspects involved in fatal shooting in custody
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Lorena senior running back Braylon Henry goes into tonight's game against defending state...
‘Like seeing myself 34 years later’: Lorena High legend cheering for son on pace to break two of his longtime records

Latest News

Watch live as we celebrate the best games of 2023 with host Geoff Keighly. Live!
Watch The Game Awards 2023 Live!
KWTX News 10 at Five
10 Things To Do: December 9-10 - clipped version
10 Things To Do: December 9-10
GTA 6 Reveal Trailer
Grand Theft Auto VI Gets a Trailer and a 2025 Release Window