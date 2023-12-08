Bell County Sheriff’s Department announces loss of deputy after battling an illness

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department announced one of their deputies unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday.

Henrietta Vogel passed away on Dec. 6 after suffering from a prolonged illness in recent years, according to the sheriff’s department.

“Her heart of gold showed everyday as she worked next to her co-workers, always serving in anyway she could to help make things a little better for all who were working, even if it was just to bring a cup of coffee or a lunch to someone who was not able to take a break,” the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post.

Vogel served at the sheriff’s department for 33 years.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.