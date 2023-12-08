(Grace Gardens)

Brian Johnson passed away on December 5, 2023. A memorial service in his memory will be Saturday, December 16, 2023 from 1:30pm to 2:30pm at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.

Brian Johnson, affectionately known as BJ, passed away on December 5, 2023, leaving behind a legacy built on hard work, laughter, and kindness. He was born on August 21, 1971, in Richardson, Texas to his loving parents, Barbara and Danny Johnson. From an early age, Brian had the ability to connect with people. After graduating from North Mesquite High School, he earned his business associates from Eastfield College in Dallas, Texas. This foundation would prove invaluable as he embarked on a successful career. Brian’s journey began when he took ownership of a video store. His entrepreneurial spirit soon led him to venture into the pawn shop business, where he spent 30 years. Over time, he became the proud co-owner and a managing member of 4 CenTex Pawn locations across Central Texas. His dedication to his customers and employees was evident in the success he achieved throughout his career.

While Brian was accomplished in his professional life, his proudest accomplishments were rooted in family and relationships. One of the greatest joys in his life was becoming a first-time grandfather to his grandson Lewis Burnside. Brian’s mischievous nature and sense of humor adorned him with charm. He had an incredible ability to make people laugh and feel at ease. His quick wit and playful demeanor earned him the title of a jokester amongst friends and loved ones. Those who knew Brian remember him for his kind-hearted nature. He always went out of his way to lend a helping hand. Brian is survived by his beloved wife Glenna Johnson; son Gary LeMaster (Crystal), daughter Rebekah Burnside (Kenneth); son Brandon (Emaleigh), grandson Lewis Burnside; parents Barbara and Danny Johnson; sister Kimberly Getz (John); nephew Dakota More (Laila); nephew Tanner Getz (Emma); and great-nephew Daxton More. Also survived by Mother-in-law Terry Grinie (Sam), brother-in-law Danny Abbott, nieces Danielle and Hannah Abbott, as well as numerous friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Alice and Jim Anderson; grandfather J.C. Johnson; maternal grandparents, Charles and Dorothy Britton; uncle James Britton, and brother-in-law Rodney Abbott. Brian’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved him. May we carry on his legacy by cherishing our relationships and spreading joy wherever we go, just as he did. Rest in peace, BJ.

