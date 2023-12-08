Central Texas schools respond to mass threat email sent across the state

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A threatening email was sent to dozens of school districts across the state, including some in Central Texas.

The FBI confirmed with KWTX it believes the threat is a hoax but said it still takes hoax threats very seriously.

Holland ISD chose to dismiss its students while other school districts continued the school day while taking precautionary measures.

However, some parents said they can’t wrap their heads around someone wanting to put students at risk.

One parent at Holland ISD, Jason Krumnol, said after the district alerted parents, he immediately left work to pick his fourth grader up from school since the district dismissed students.

“Just here we go again, something else. Just people wanting to be stupid. Probably people just trying to get out of school. Holland ISD like to take precautions, they don’t want to risk anything so I guess it’s better to be proactive than not active at all,” said Krumnol.

One threatening email resulted in empty parking lots at the district’s campus.

However, the parking lot was full at Salado ISD.

Salado ISD superintendent, Michael Novotny, said since the threat isn’t credible, it decided to keep campus open while taking extra precautions.

“It’s very unfortunate that some people are choosing to act that way. Both our police department and our school marshals are extra vigilant today. Making sure we’re patrolling our schools and making sure we’re keeping everyone safe in the building,” said Novotny.

Johnny Price with Big Iron School Training said he was in the middle of school threat training when he heard about the email.

He said it’s important all school districts are ready to follow their protocols in case of a potential threat.

“A lot of them it is to notify the staff and community. Unfortunately, you have to put that out in the community and hope it’s a hoax. There are some phases that they go through as far as staff, the school. ‘Hey, we’re locking down. We’re checking things,’ but they still have to let it out in the community. They do quick threat assessments,” said Price

While school districts and law enforcement do their part, Krumnol said parents also need to step up and talk with their children.

“Have those open conversations with their kids. Make sure they know that it’s not ok to make threats and stuff like that, understand the severity of something like that. They could go to jail for any little thing so it’s not worth it,” said Krumnol.

The FBI also said that they urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.

