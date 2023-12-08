Federal government unveils $8.2 billion boost for high-speed rail, Texas and Brazos Valley Included

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KBTX) - President Biden has greenlit major funding for high-speed rail and rail projects nationwide.

On Friday, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, announced that it is granting $8.2 billion for ten passenger rail projects throughout the nation. Simultaneously, the administration revealed corridor planning initiatives set to influence every region across the country, including the Lone Star State.

According to the U. S. Department of Transportation To date, the Biden-Harris Administration has announced nearly $30 billion in investments for our nation’s rail system. They say this investment in America’s nationwide intercity passenger rail network builds on a $16.4 billion investment announced last month for 25 projects of national significance along America’s busiest rail corridor.

National Impact

The Federal State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail (Fed-State National) Program is set to advance two high-speed rail corridors and enhance existing rail networks for increased service and performance. The projects include delivering high-speed rail in California’s Central Valley, establishing a new corridor from Las Vegas to southern California, upgrading conventional rail corridors in Northern Virginia and the Southeast, expanding the Pennsylvania Keystone Corridor, extending the Piedmont Corridor in North Carolina, investing in Chicago Union Station, and improving rail service in Maine, Montana, and Alaska.

Future Rail Expansion

Simultaneously, the FRA has revealed 69 corridor selections across 44 states through the Corridor Identification and Development (Corridor ID) Program. This initiative, fueled by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, aims to guide intercity passenger rail development nationwide.

“Today’s announcement is another step forward as we advance transformative projects that will carry Americans for decades to come and provide them with convenient, climate-friendly alternatives to congested roads and airports,” said FRA Administrator Amit Bose.

The Corridor Identification and Development (Corridor ID) program introduces new high-speed rail services, including the Cascadia High-Speed Rail Corridor linking Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia, and a high-speed rail connection between Dallas and Houston. In the Midwest Chicago hub, daily multi-frequency service to Indianapolis, increased frequencies to the Twin Cities, Madison, Wisconsin, and improved connections to Detroit and Windsor are planned. Additional services span from Duluth, Fort Collins, and Phoenix to Baton Rouge and New Orleans, with restored connections between Chicago and Seattle through rural communities in North Dakota and Montana. These initiatives mark a strategic effort to enhance passenger rail connectivity across diverse regions.

Brazos Valley Impact

After nearly a decade of anticipation, the much-discussed high-speed rail project connecting Dallas and Houston is receiving a significant boost with the allocation of up to $500,000 in funding for the Amtrak Texas High-Speed Rail Corridor.

The initiative aims to establish a dedicated high-speed rail service, cutting travel time to under 90 minutes between the two major metropolitan areas and potentially including a stop in the Brazos Valley.

Texas Central Partners, the original backers of the proposed project, and Amtrak announced a potential partnership earlier this year with the hopes of advancing planning and analysis for the high-speed rail project connecting Dallas and Houston.

Additionally, the North Central Texas Council of Governments has recently discussed a Fort Worth to Houston High-Speed Rail Corridor, slated to receive up to $500,000 in funding. In contrast to the Houston to Dallas line, officials aim to extend this potential line to Fort Worth.

NCTCOG previously said the plan is to connect Fort Worth, Dallas, and Houston with a new high-speed passenger rail service. The corridor, with stops in Fort Worth, Arlington, Dallas, the Brazos Valley, and Houston, is entering Step 1 of the program. This means they’re working on a detailed plan, schedule, and cost estimate to get the service development plan ready.

Additionally, the Texas Triangle project, Dallas-Fort Worth-Houston Intercity Passenger Rail Corridor, is set to receive up to $500,000 in funding from the Texas Department of Transportation. Envisioned to connect Fort Worth, Dallas, and Houston, the proposed corridor plans to introduce a new conventional intercity passenger rail service using an existing alignment where Amtrak discontinued service (between Dallas and Houston) in 1995. The corridor aims to include additional station stops in Corsicana, Hearne, College Station, and Navasota. To kickstart the planning process, the corridor sponsor is entering Step 1 of the program, focusing on developing a comprehensive scope, schedule, and cost estimate for preparing, completing, or documenting its service development plan.

Opposition to the proposed Houston to Dallas project and Amtrak funding

Texans Against High-Speed Rail, a group of county officials and land owners, expressed opposition to the announced grant of up to $500,000 for the proposed Dallas to Houston High-Speed Rail project. The group, led by Waller County Judge Trey Duhon, highlighted concerns during a meeting with FRA Administrator Amit Bose. Duhon raised issues such as trespassing on private property, vandalism due to project inactivity, and outdated content in the 2020 Environmental Impact Statement. The group questions the use of public funds for a project initially claimed to be entirely privately financed. Duhon emphasized the relatively small grant compared to the overall project cost and expressed hope that Amtrak’s involvement will shed light on the project’s viability, advocating for a new Environmental Impact Statement considering current data and potential alternatives.

“The amount of the grant is inconsequential when compared to the $40B+ that will be required to construct the project.” He added, “After ten years of attempting to get this project moving with no evidence of potential success and keeping landowners and elected officials in the dark about its plans, we are looking forward to working with an entity like Amtrak to bring things into the light to ensure the public’s interest is protected,” said Duhon.

Texans Against High-Speed Rail’s full statement below

“President Biden announced this morning a grant of up to $500,000 through USDOT and FRA’s HSR Corridor ID Program for the proposed Dallas to Houston HSR project to explore development opportunities. Texans Against HSR President, Waller County Judge Trey Duhon, recently met with FRA Administrator Amit Bose regarding the negative impacts already created by Texas Central Railway as a result of the proposed Dallas to Houston HSR. Duhon shared with Bose about private property which has been trespassed upon by company representatives, as well as vandalized due to inactivity by the company. He also shared about the incredible flaws and outdated content within the Environmental Impact Statement published in 2020. However, foremost of concern is the use of public money and an EIS for a private HSR project that was predicated on the project being "entirely privately financed." Duhon said of the grant award, “The amount of the grant is inconsequential when compared to the $40B+ that will be required to construct the project.” He added, "After ten years of attempting to get this project moving with no evidence of potential success and keeping landowners and elected officials in the dark about its plans, we are looking forward to working with an entity like Amtrak to bring things into the light to ensure the public’s interest is protected." Duhon went on to say, "The private HSR company connected to this proposed HSR project disbanded its board of directors two years ago, closed its offices and is in the hands of distressed assets consultants and now Amtrak has received our federal tax dollars to explore a path forward. We are hopeful that Amtrak's exploration of this proposed project in its current state will uncover what we all know to be true. If HSR is actually needed in Texas and our federal tax dollars will be used to pursue it, that needs to be confirmed by a new Environmental Impact Statement that utilizes current ridership and environmental data...post COVID and post Hurricane Harvey...and including the recent, extensive development in the path of the proposed route, while taking into consideration all the potential solutions instead of focusing on the one that met the goals of a private company with pre-determined technology that does not meet Buy America guidelines."

Support for the funding of Texas-based projects

Texas Rail Advocates released a statement Friday applauding the Federal Railroad Administration’s grants.

“This is a big step forward for Texas, and if we have the full cooperation and buy-in from our state legislature, TxDOT and the Texas Transportation Commission this would give Texans a daily travel choice we do not have at present, " according to Texas Rail Advocates President Peter LeCody. “This would benefit a lot of smaller Texas cities with few transportation choices and help them promote their cities for tourism, business and economic development.”

Congressman Colin Allred (TX-32) said “Bringing home the resources and investments we need to grow our economy and create jobs will always be a priority of mine in Congress. These rail services will do just that as well as offer new transportation options, promote tourism and reduce traffic on already congested highways. These awards are a huge win for Texas and will help folks get around better as well as further connect our region to growing economic opportunities across the South. I was proud to support them and will continue working to help move them forward.”

A full statement from the Texas Rail Advocates is available here.

To view the full list of Fed-State National project selections and Corridor ID selections, please click here and here.

Additional information about the Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Program can be found here, while further information on the Corridor ID Program is available here.

The full announcement from the U.S. Department of Transportation is available here.

