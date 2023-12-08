Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Federal judge signs judgment to settle Brazos County Jail sexual assault

Brazos County will pay $500,000 to a man who says he was sexually assaulted as a minor when he was detained in the Brazos County Detention Center.
Brazos County will pay $500,000 to a man who says he was sexually assaulted as a minor when he...
Brazos County will pay $500,000 to a man who says he was sexually assaulted as a minor when he was detained in the Brazos County Detention Center.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - A federal judge signed the final judgment against Brazos County in a lawsuit involving the sexual assault of a minor when he was detained in the Brazos County Detention Center.

The county will pay the $500,000 plus post-judgment interest to the victim.

In December 2022, the victim was 17 years old at the time and held on misdemeanor charges that were eventually dropped, according to court documents. The man alleges he was brutally physically and sexually assaulted by three other inmates, who were also 17 at the time of the attack.

After an investigation of the assaults, Brazos County admitted to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) that no jailer entered the area in which the assaults occurred for over five hours. A TCJS report shows the facility was out of compliance with observation checks, according to Dean Malone, a constitutional rights lawyer representing the victim State records show this was a self-admission during an inspection with the TCJS. However, it was not a reason for placing the facility in non-compliance the sheriff’s office said.

Final Judgment Against Brazos County by KBTX on Scribd

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cowboys star Jason Witten wins high school football state championship as head coach
Justin Hix (left), Ricardo Salazar (Right)
Temple police say both suspects involved in fatal shooting in custody
Skylynn Tuerk, 33, and Charles Harris, 27
Texas DFPS: Baby found dead in Waco motel room believed to have died of starvation, described as ‘malnourished’ and looking ‘like a skeleton’
Lorena senior running back Braylon Henry goes into tonight's game against defending state...
‘Like seeing myself 34 years later’: Lorena High legend cheering for son on pace to break two of his longtime records
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers

Latest News

Central Texas schools respond to mass threating email sent across the state
Central Texas schools respond to mass threat email sent across the state
Gov. Abbott endorses Pat Curry in race for Texas House District 56, which includes most of McLennan County
Pat Curry (left) and Devvie Duke (right)
Gov. Abbott endorses Pat Curry in race for Texas House District 56, which includes most of McLennan County
KWTX@4: Hardwired celebrates two years! - 12.8.23
KWTX@4: Hardwired celebrates two years! - 12.8.23