Gov. Abbott appoints McLennan County judge Ryan Luna to 414th State District Court

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promoted McLennan County Court-at-Law Judge Ryan Luna to 414th State District judge on Friday to replace retired Judge Vicki Menard.

Abbott’s appointment comes a week following Menard’s retirement after serving more than 18 years as judge of the civil and family law court.

McLennan County commissioners appointed Luna, 34, as the first judge of the newly created County Court-at-Law No. 3 in June 2021 and he was elected to a full, four-year term in November 2022. He must run again to fill Menard’s unexpired term in 2024 and again in 2026 when her term expires.

McLennan County commissioners will appoint Luna’s successor.

Luna will move to the fourth-floor courtroom formerly occupied by 74th State District Judge Gary Coley Jr. Coley moved his court last week into Menard’s third-floor courtroom, the original home of 74th State District Court.

Luna said he is grateful to Abbott for the appointment and to State Sen. Brian Birdwell for his “careful consideration and vote of confidence.”

“Judge Menard leaves behind an incredible legacy, and I’m grateful for her service to our state,” Luna said. “As the newly appointed judge of the 414th, I look forward to continuing the court’s legacy of fairness, integrity and impartiality. I also commit to moving the docket efficiently and ensuring justice is served, just as I did as judge of County Court-at-Law No. 3.”

Coley, the local administrative district judge, said he is excited to work with Luna.

“Judge Luna has a great legal mind, perfect judicial temperament and I think he will be a fantastic addition to the district court bench,” Coley said. “And on top of that, I consider him a close personal friend. "

Luna said he and his court staff disposed of more than 4,000 cases, including 12 jury trials and 132 bench trials, during his time in the lower court.

“These accomplishments are possible because of God’s favor, wonderful colleagues and staff and talented lawyers,” Luna said.

Luna also thanked the voters, who returned him to office in 2022.

“It’s humbling to know that our community trusts me to handle these important cases at the courthouse,” Luna said. “It’s an honor to serve McLennan County and the state of Texas as judge.”

Menard congratulated Luna on the appointment.

“I am glad to see another Baylor lawyer on the bench in the 414th,” Menard said. “I am confident he will do a great job for the citizens of McLennan County and wish him well.”

Before his appointment to County Court-at-Law judge, Luna worked at the Carlson Law Firm for five years, handling civil matters for plaintiffs and defendants.

A Baylor University and Baylor Law School graduate, Luna interned at the Supreme Court of Texas for Justice Eva Guzman, clerked at the Texas Attorney General’s Office and worked for a member of the Texas House of Representatives.

Luna is a Dallas native who grew up in Longview. He and his wife, Genesis, have four children and are members of First Baptist Church of Woodway. Luna’s father-in-law, John Devine, has served on the Supreme Court of Texas since 2012, and Luna said he has been an inspiration for his legal career.

