Gov. Abbott endorses Pat Curry in race for Texas House District 56, which includes most of McLennan County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott recently announced he is endorsing Pat Curry for Texas House District 56, which includes most of McLennan County.

“As a successful business owner, Pat Curry understands the importance of a thriving economy,” said Abbott. “I know Pat will be a fierce advocate in the Texas House to ensure that we remain on a pathway to eliminate property taxes, secure our border and expand school choice for all Texas parents and students once and for all. Please join me in supporting Pat Curry for a representative for House District 56.”

Curry announced he was entering the race two days before longtime State Representative Charles “Doc” Anderson announced his retirement from the position he held for nearly 20 years.

Curry says he believes the governor chose to endorse him because the two see eye-to-eye on many issues that affect all Texans.

“I think it’s because I’m a businessman, I’m a business leader. I created thousands of jobs in this community and I share the same conservative values that he does and he wants to see more of that here and in Austin,” Curry said.

Curry is running against Devvie Duke, who has been endorsed by Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas Right to Life, several SREC members, Texas Eagle Forum, and Grassroots America.

“My opponent, Pat Curry, has used his money and influence to line up the Austin lobby groups, clearly. He’s also used his money to prop up the most liberal Democrat politicians in Texas, including Roland Gutierrez, Joaquin Castro, and Marc Veasey. He’s invested in gun-grabbing, freedom-killing politicians who want open borders and transgender education in our schools. If that’s the kind of politician Austin wants, they’re free to get behind Pat Curry. I’d rather have the voters of McLennan County behind me,” Duke said.

Duke went on to say that she’s a firm supporter of universal school choice. She says that, so far, Curry has given no indication that he will be a yes vote on school choice.

Governor Abbott has said publicly that he would support the opponents of incumbents who voted against school choice.

He made good on that threat when he endorsed the opponent of Hugh Shine, Hillary Hickland.

Curry says that he strongly supports school choice, and believes the governor’s plan could work to improve the education system in Texas.

“We need to work on our Public Education System. We need better vocational training. We need to improve education. We need better teachers to do that and pay our teachers well to keep the good teachers longer and we need to give parents a choice.”

Curry and Duke will face off in the Republican Primaries on March 4, 2024.

