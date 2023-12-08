Toys for Tots
It’s not a summer breeze, but it’ll make you feel fine today with unseasonable warmth returning

By Brady Taylor
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Today is the final day for Toys for Tots donations but it won’t necessarily feel like the last day for donations thanks to a big storm system that’ll blast through Central Texas this weekend. In advance of tomorrow’s front, we’ve seen a big uptick in gusty south winds which have pulled warmth and humidity into Central Texas yesterday and overnight into this morning. Morning temperatures aren’t cold at all and we’re starting out with mostly cloudy skies with morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s! Our afternoon AVERAGE high temperature is 62° and we’re already past that mark near and east of I-35 where there could be a bit of morning drizzle. The morning clouds gives way to midday and afternoon sunshine and the gusty south winds will propel high temperatures into the mid-to-upper 70s! If you live west of Highway 281, temperatures may even climb close to 80°. We’ve already sunk lower than the 66° warmest morning low temperature record, so that is not in jeopardy, but neither is the record high temperature of 86°. Late-day highs in the mid-to-upper 70s should drop pretty quickly into the 60s after sunset and will likely stay in the 60s for the majority of the night as cloudy skies and breezy sound winds continue.

Although many folks near and east of I-35 will see a repeat of today’s warm and humid morning tomorrow morning, Saturday’s cold front pushes through during the morning hours. By daybreak, cities and towns west of I-35 and especially west of Highway 281 should start to tumble into the 40s and 50s. Saturday’s front will be a weird one, no doubt, as the front likely pushes through without much of any precipitation. There’s a morning sprinkle chance near and east of I-35 and a low midday-to-early afternoon rain chance

