Killeen police identify victims in fatal shooting, one person in custody

By Joe Ashley
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department has identified the two victims killed in a fatal shooting Friday afternoon.

Police identified the victims as 53-year-old Tina McGruder and 75-year-old Deanne McGruder.

One person in custody, according to Killeen police.

At around 1:34 p.m., officers were sent to the 2300 block of Basalt Drive on reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived on scene, police say they saw a man leaving the residence and heard screaming from inside.

Officers caught the man and went inside the residence to find two women suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police say officers immediately began performing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived on scene.

One of the victims was moved to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and the second victim was moved to Advent Health both in critical condition, according to police.

Police say both victims died due to their injuries.

There is no immediate threat to the public, according to police.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

