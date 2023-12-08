Toys for Tots
Killeen police investigating fatal shooting, one person in custody

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left two women dead Friday afternoon.

Killeen police say they have one person in custody.

At around 1:34 p.m., officers were sent to the 2300 block of Basalt Drive on reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived on scene, police say they saw a man leaving the residence and heard screaming from inside.

Officers caught the man and went inside the residence to find two women suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police say officers immediately began performing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived on scene.

One of the victims was moved to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and the second victim was moved to Advent Health both in critical condition, according to police.

Police say both victims died due to their injuries.

The names of the women are being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

There is no immediate threat to the public, according to police.

No further information is available at this time.

