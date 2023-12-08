Kodak Black arrested in Plantation for allegedly possessing cocaine, evidence tampering

PLANTATION, Texas (CBS NEWS) - Rapper Kodak Black was arrested early Thursday morning for allegedly possessing cocaine and evidence tampering in Broward County.

The music artist, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was charged with possession of cocaine, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, probation violation and improper stopping/standing/parking of a vehicle.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by CBS News Miami, a Plantation Police officer was on patrol around 2:07 a.m. when they found a black Bentley SUV parked on the roadway near the 600 block off NW 47th Terrace that’s tail lights were on. The officer then drove over to the car to take a closer look; however, it didn’t move and remained in the roadway, obstructing northbound traffic. The officer then flashed their police lights and exited their car to walk over to the parked Bentley.

When they approached the driver’s side door, the officer found the window halfway down and observed the sole driver — later identified as Kodak — asleep in his seat. According to the affidavit, the officer also smelled burnt weed coming from inside the car and that Kodak was still breathing.

A backup officer later arrived and the first officer opened the driver’s side door to turn off the car, where they found a Styrofoam cup in the door handle that smelled like alcohol, the affidavit stated. Additionally, they saw cannabis wrapping paper and suspected cannabis residue throughout the exposed center console.

Police then had Kodak exit the car and step over to a grassy area nearby, where he was identified by his driver’s license. Police then asked him whether he had weapons or anything illegal inside of the car. When the first officer went back to his patrol car to run Kodak’s license and registration, he looked over and saw a “white powder” falling behind him while he back was turned, the affidavit stated. According to the affidavit, the powder was visible because of the police car’s lights, leading to the officers to believe that Kodak was trying to discard the drugs.

The first officer then returned to Kodak and noticed that his mouth was full of white powder, before handcuffing him and seeing “white rock-like substances” on the ground. While cuffed, police tested the substance on the scene and confirmed it to be cocaine. Kodak was then arrested. Police then searched Kodak’s person and found a clear plastic baggie in his left pocket, that was also tested as cocaine.

Kodak was then charged and received a traffic citation before he was transported to jail for booking. His car was towed from the scene, which was noted to have front passenger side bumper and door damage related to a possible crash, according to the affidavit.

Last year, Kodak Black was also arrested in Broward County on drug charges when he was found in possession of oxycodone.

