(Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey)

Margaret “Maggie” McGee passed away on November 27, 2023, after her second battle with cancer.

A graveside burial service will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 8, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas. There will be a Memorial Service the following day at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 9th, at St. John the Divine, 2450 River Oaks Blvd, Houston, Texas 77019.

Maggie was born in Houston, Texas on June 3rd, 1993, to Robert Allen Ferguson and Sarah Lee Price Ferguson. Maggie was baptized at St. John the Divine and was active in the Children’s Choir and served as an acolyte in her teenage years. She grew up in Katy, Texas, where she defeated cancer as a child in 1997-98. She spent her summers in Hunt, Texas at Camp Mystic, making many memories and lifelong friends.

Maggie attended Cinco Ranch High School in Katy where she served as Vice President on the student council, competed for the women’s varsity golf team and played the double bass in the orchestra. In orchestra she met her high school sweetheart, Colin Douglas McGee, a fellow bassist. After years of friendship, they began dating on Christmas Eve of their high school senior year.

Both Maggie and Colin attended Texas A&M University in College Station, where Maggie broadened her passion for the culinary arts, receiving her B.S. in Food Science and Technology. During her time there, she served as Pi Beta Phi Sorority’s PR chairwoman and started Magpie’s Sweets and Treats, oﬀering stylish and scrumptious custom baked goods. This blossomed into a thriving business she ran for the rest of her life, bringing joy to many.

After Maggie’s and Colin’s graduation in 2015 they moved to Houston, Texas, where she worked as a Sales Representative for Martin Preferred Foods. Maggie married Colin, the love of her life, on January 2nd, 2016, at St. John the Divine.

They started a new chapter in 2018 when Colin was accepted to medical school in San Antonio. Maggie took her passion to the next level, attending the Culinary Institute of America, where she received her degree in Baking and Pastry Arts and interned in Boston with America’s Test Kitchen. Upon her graduation from culinary school Maggie began working as a Food Scientist at Lone Star Bakery. Throughout their four years in San Antonio, Maggie and Colin explored the city’s culinary scene and enjoyed many bonﬁres and crawﬁsh boils with friends.

Maggie and Colin moved to Dallas for Colin’s general surgery residency and became ﬁrst time homeowners in May 2022. They spent the next nine months working on their house, building their careers, and loving each other along with their two dogs, Ellie and Rudder, before moving back to Houston for treatment.

Maggie lived life to its fullest in the time that she had. She dedicated herself to her passions and took joy in providing a delicious cake or meal to friends, family, or strangers. She truly cared about other people and thought of others more than herself, even in her very last days. She is an inspiration to us all: to love when we hurt, to exhibit strength when we are weak, to be a light for others in dark times.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jack and Leona Price, and Al and Nancy Ferguson.

She is survived by her loving husband of seven years, Colin McGee of Katy, Texas; parents, Rob and Sarah Lee Ferguson of Katy, Texas; brother and sister-in-law, Price and Yelida Ferguson of Manchester, New Hampshire; in-law’s, David and Wendy McGee of Missoula, Montana; and brother-in-law Tyler McGee of Raleigh, North Carolina. T

he family asks that in lieu of ﬂowers, contributions in memory of Maggie McGee be made to the Texas Children’s Cancer Center or to M.D. Anderson. Donation information can be found at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/maggiemcgee16

Maggie’s favorite quote, “Life is like a mirror, reﬂecting what you do. If you smile on life, it smiles right back to you.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson

VIEW ORIGINAL: https://www.whbfamily.com/obituaries/Margaret-Leona-Mcgee?obId=30046932#/obituaryInfo

Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.