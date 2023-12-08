Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Mart, Chilton ready to meet in the semifinals

By Darby Brown
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Mart Panthers and the Chilton Pirates know each other very well.

Chilton is coming into this one as the underdog, and they’re embracing the role. Mart sits at 14-0, but they have a lot of respect for this Chilton team.

The panthers trailed Lovelady at half last week, which is rare territory for Mart. They learned more about themselves, as they came back to win by 37.

Chilton’s really improved throughout this season, beating their last five opponents by at least 40 points.

Both sides expect this to be a Central Texas battle, and both hope it’s their squad advancing to the state title game.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cowboys star Jason Witten wins high school football state championship as head coach
Skylynn Tuerk, 33, and Charles Harris, 27
Texas DFPS: Baby found dead in Waco motel room believed to have died of starvation, described as ‘malnourished’ and looking ‘like a skeleton’
Justin Hix (left), Ricardo Salazar (Right)
Temple police say both suspects involved in fatal shooting in custody
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Lorena senior running back Braylon Henry goes into tonight's game against defending state...
‘Like seeing myself 34 years later’: Lorena High legend cheering for son on pace to break two of his longtime records

Latest News

Mart, Chilton ready to meet in the semifinals
Mart kicker
Mart kicker becomes state all-time leader in career extra points, eyes national record
Armando Chavez
Mart kicker becomes state all-time leader in career extra points, eyes national record
Kalli Speasmaker
Classroom Champions: Kalli Speasmaker