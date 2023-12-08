Mart, Chilton ready to meet in the semifinals

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Mart Panthers and the Chilton Pirates know each other very well.

Chilton is coming into this one as the underdog, and they’re embracing the role. Mart sits at 14-0, but they have a lot of respect for this Chilton team.

The panthers trailed Lovelady at half last week, which is rare territory for Mart. They learned more about themselves, as they came back to win by 37.

Chilton’s really improved throughout this season, beating their last five opponents by at least 40 points.

Both sides expect this to be a Central Texas battle, and both hope it’s their squad advancing to the state title game.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.