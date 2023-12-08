Toys for Tots
Robinson Volunteer Fire Department honors former fire chief, ceremonially swears in new fire chief

Stephen Sullivan, (Left) Reese Knight (Right)(Robinson Volunteer Fire Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Volunteer Fire Department held a ceremony Tuesday night to ceremonially pass the duties of fire chief from retired Chief Reese Knight to new Chief Stephen Sullivan.

Sullivan’s wife, Ashley, presented and pinned on his new badge during the ceremony.

Sullivan was officially sworn in as the new chief on Dec. 1, 2023.

During the ceremony, Knight was presented with a customized axe to honor for his 34 years of service with the department.

Additionally, a new firetruck was unveiled at the ceremony and is expected to be in service by mid-January next year.

