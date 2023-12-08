Toys for Tots
Security presence increased at Bosque County schools after mass email threat

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - Several schools in Bosque County were included in a mass email threat sent to schools in Texas on Friday, Sheriff Trace Hendricks confirmed.

“This morning, a large number of Texas Schools, approximately 50 that we are aware of, have received a mass email. The email is a threat,” Hendricks said, “A number of schools in Bosque County are included in the mass email.”

The sheriff said his office believes “the email to be a hoax and an investigation into the origin of the email is being conducted by state and local authorities.”

Hendricks reassured residents that Bosque County law enforcement agencies, in conjunction with school administrators, are “currently conducting additional security measures and extra patrols in order to insure the safety of our students and school facilities.”

“Although we have a high level of confidence that this is a hoax, we will leave nothing to chance. All Bosque County schools will be closely monitored,” Hendricks said.

