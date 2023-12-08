Sheryl Cobbs

(Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey)

Sheryl Ann Cobbs, 77, of Woodway entered her eternal home on Monday, December 4, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was surrounded by her family as she was welcomed into the arms of Jesus.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at Renew Church with Wayne Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Bosqueville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 8, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd. in Waco.

Sheryl was born April 1, 1946, to Eugene Lee and Ruby Holze Huddleston in Waco, Texas, where she was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Waco High School in 1964 and attended Baylor University. On August 6, 1966, she married her high school sweetheart, Darrell Cobbs. They were blessed to have two daughters and six grandchildren. They had the joy of celebrating 50 years of marriage in 2016 before Darrell passed soon after.

Darrell and Sheryl were co-owners of Cobbs Automotive where Sheryl was the Vice President, Bookkeeper and Payroll Manager. For over 31 years they served the central Texas community by ensuring to provide any auto parts that an individual or business needed. A primary key to their success was the attitude that the customer was the most valued part of a business transaction. Throughout the years they gave God the glory for providing the opportunity to have this business.

Sheryl was a member of First Methodist Church of Waco where she sang in the choir and served in many capacities through the years. She also participated in a Bible study group with many of her closest friends. These ladies were like sisters to her, and she loved them dearly. She treasured her weekly lunch dates with best friends Margaret and Nelda. Sheryl raised her daughters to value friendship and service, as she did with these precious ladies. She demonstrated a life of faith through her words and actions. Even throughout her battle with dementia, she regularly mentioned Jesus to those she would meet along the way.

Darrell & Sheryl were faithful supporters of the Baylor Lady Bears basketball team. She had the pleasure of witnessing their 2012 National Championship game with her daughters.

Sheryl enjoyed traveling with friends and family, always excited to plan the next trip. Some of her favorite hobbies included cross stitching, reading and home decorating. But her favorite thing of all was spending time with people, both those she knew and loved dearly, as well as those she may have only just met. Sheryl truly never met a stranger, as she made all people feel loved and valued. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and were the highlight of life for her these past 27 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband; Darrell Cobbs, her parents, Eugene Lee and Ruby Huddleston; brother, Gary Huddleston; and granddaughter, Anna Denise Huggins.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandy Williams and husband, Nate; daughter, Carla Huggins and husband, Scott; brother, Brian Huddleston and wife, Ann; brother, Alan Huddleston; her grandchildren, Ryan, Jeremy and River-Paige Huggins, Abby and Katie Williams, and Katie’s very soon to be husband, Dylan Lowrey. Pallbearers will be Nate Williams, Scott Huggins, Ryan Huggins, River-Paige Huggins, Jeremy Huggins and Dylan Lowrey

Memorials may be made to First Methodist Waco, Renew Church Waco or to the Methodist Children’s Home. The family invites you to leave a message on Sheryl’s “Tribute Wall” at WHBfamily.com

