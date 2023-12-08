Judge in Travis County grants Texas woman abortion due to medical issues

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas 459th District Court Judge Maya Gamble approved a temporary restraining order against the State of Texas so that Kate Cox, a Dallas-area woman, could get an abortion because of medical issues.

Cox, who is 20 weeks pregnant, last week learned her fetus would have a fatal health condition, Trisomy 18, and her doctors recommended she terminate her pregnancy.

Abortions are no longer allowed in Texas after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, and Cox was unsure of what to do next.

Molly Duane, with the Center of Reproductive Rights, represented Cox in an emergency lawsuit seeking to restrain the State of Texas and the Texas Medical Board from intervening with her physician recommended abortion.

Duane says what is happening here in Texas is not unique, and people should understand how difficult the situation is for pregnant women who cannot carry to full term.

“What is happening in Texas right now is a human rights violation. And I ask you to think about all the people who need abortions right now for reasons that are their wholly own who cannot drop everything to file a lawsuit it is absurd.”

While Cox, Duane and her team view this verdict as a win, Amy O’Donnell with the Texas Alliance for Life says that abortion will be difficult for the fetus this late into the pregnancy.

“A late term abortion will be violent and cruel for the baby and will in no way eliminate the sense of loss for the parents.”

O’Donnell believes this case will be a gateway to making all abortions legal again in Texas.

“The Center for Reproductive Rights, who is behind this Cox v. Texas and the Zurawski v. Texas case, is seeking to chisel away at our Texas pro-life laws so that abortion is available on demand up to birth,” O’Donnell said.

Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement, that the temporary restraining order will “expire long before the statute of limitations of violating Texas’ abortion law expires.”

But Marc Hearron, one of Cox’s lawyer and senior council for the Center of Reproductive Rights, believes that the government should not intervene with a physician’s diagnosis.

“Doctors need to be able to practice medicine, they need to be able to exercise their medical judgment to determine what is the best healthcare for their patient and not have the attorney general second guessing medical decisions. These are decisions for doctors to make not lawyers in Austin or politicians in Austin.”

Cox’s temporary restraining order will expire on December 21st at 5:00 pm.

