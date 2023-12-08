VIDEO: Killeen man at UNLV during mass shooting that killed three

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Among those on campus yesterday during the mass shooting at the University of Nevada Las Vegas was a Central Texan who was at the school for work.

Killeen resident, Jonathan Hildner, was at UNLV offering a workshop for students with his organization just one building over from where the shooting started.

He says he had about 100 people in the room between students and staff when they were told to shelter in place, and then they sat in darkness for what felt like forever.

Hildner says it started around 11:45 A.M. Wednesday morning, when he was checking in students he noticed that everyone started running.

“I asked them what’s going on and they frantically explained to me that they were told there was an active shooter,” he says.

That’s when Hildner got all the students he could see into his classroom, shut the door and turned out the lights.

He says the room fell quiet, which is sometimes louder than noise, until reality settled in.

“The lights are off, it’s pitch black in the room, you hear the whimpers and the cries from students as it starts hitting them,” Hildner explains. “There was one moment when one of the doors was shaking and all of the students, when they heard the shaking on one side, all of the students ran to the other side of the room.”

They sat in darkness for about an hour before helped arrive. The central Texans capturing the police escorting them out of the building to safety.

It’s a sight that he says he will never forget, “hold your loved ones tight, pray for these kids, pray for our country, pray for Vegas specifically as they work through this.”

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.