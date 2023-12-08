Waco High School students lend a hand for Toys for Tots

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Students at Waco High School have spent the better part of the last few days, collecting, sorting and packing away toys, and their contribution for Toys for Tots.

According Xiara Berry, the schools senior class president, getting the opportunity to give back to kids in their community is second to none.

“I love giving back to my community, and if I can volunteer my time, or toys or whatever the case my be, I’m all for it, I’ll do it,” said Berry”

“Not a lot of people are fortunate especially after the pandemic happened, things of that nature, so giving back has always been important to me and my family.”

For Junior Lydia Allen, it’s the sheer number of toys that they’ve received, that reminds her of them impact they can have.

“This is a really good way to help those kids feel really special around the holiday time, and just feel the holiday spirit,” said Allen.

“They get about 3 or 4 toys each, which I was surprised by that number. I think it’s really amazing that there’s so many people that want to donate toys for these kids.”

Once all of their toys are packed away and ready to go, they’ll be given to the National Guard armory in Waco.

From there, the toys will make their ways into the arms of children in need across Central Texas.

