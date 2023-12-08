Toys for Tots
Waco woman accused of assaulting elderly roommate after he evicted her

Vicky Pruitt, 58, is charged with reckless bodily injury to an elderly person.
Vicky Pruitt, 58, is charged with reckless bodily injury to an elderly person.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vicky Pruitt, 58, is charged with reckless bodily injury to an elderly person after she attacked her 82-year-old roommate when the man attempted to kick her out of his residence, an arrest warrant states.

Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of Indiana Avenue in Waco on Dec. 7 when the elderly victim alleged Pruitt was “criminally trespassing.”

The woman left the residence when police arrived, but returned at about 4:40 p.m. after the officers left.

Police said Pruitt became upset when she noticed the roommate had begun moving her belongings, and she attempted to enter the home.

The man reportedly stood in front of the door and placed his walker in between him and Pruitt.

Pruitt, police said, “charged toward him angrily” and “recklessly shoved the walker” into the man as she attempted to walk past him.

The assault injured the elderly man’s forearm, police wrote in an affidavit.

Pruitt is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

