Watch The Game Awards 2023 Live!

Geoff Keighly hosts the biggest night in gaming
By Andrew Hamilton
Updated: 24 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Celebrate the best and see what’s next in video games! Live from Los Angeles, celebrate the best video games of 2023 and get a glimpse at what’s next.

Awards, world premieres, new game announcements, musical performances by The Game Awards Orchestra and more!

WATCH IT LIVE ON THE HARDWIRED GAMES YOUTUBE PAGE:

Keep an eye out on the Hardwired Games section of KWTX.com for all the announcements and winners from The Game Awards 2023!

Don’t forget to vote in our Viewer’s Choice Game of the Year poll HERE.

