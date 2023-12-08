Toys for Tots
Weekend weather changes

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Today is the final day for Toys for Tots donations! Tomorrow, a cold front comes in, bringing sustained winds of 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30-35 mph. Rain really looks to hold off in Central Texas with the main focus for showers and storms in East Texas and for our neighboring states to the east. Saturday doesn’t bring us rain really, but it does bring significant weather changes. As a cold front sweeps through, temperatures will exhibit a sharp gradient, ranging from the mid-50s in the northwest to low 70s in Central/Southeast Texas in the morning. In a nutshell, be prepared for a significant cool-down over the weekend.

Expect a notable temperature drop on Sunday, with morning lows in the 30s and the possibility of a light freeze in western and northern zones. Breezy north winds and wind chill values dipping into the teens will make it feel quite chilly. Sunshine in the afternoon will help temperatures recover into the 50s. Overnight Sunday into Monday, we see the winds relax, clear sky allowing temperatures to hover around freezing. Thankfully the sunshine warms us into the 60s for Monday afternoon.

Looking ahead, rain chances return on Wednesday as a system from the Desert Southwest moves in. Unsettled weather and rain possibilities are expected to persist through the end of the week. Don’t put that umbrella too far out of reach... we may need it again next week.

