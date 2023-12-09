Much cooler but less windy for Sunday

A cold front blew through Central Texas Saturday morning, bringing some strong northerly winds along with it. Temperatures still managed to warm into the 60s to low 70s for the afternoon despite the arrival of the front, but colder and drier air will continue to filter in from the north overnight into Sunday, making for a noticeable temperature change by the morning. Sunday morning our temperatures will start out in the low 30s west of I-35 to upper 30s east. If you have any sensitive vegetation or pets outdoors, you may want to bring them inside. Breezy winds are still expected for the morning Sunday, so wind-chill values will be down into the 20s. If you’re planning to be out early Sunday, make sure to dress warm! Temperatures will also be colder for the afternoon Sunday. Highs will stay a few degrees cooler than normal - Only warming around the mid 50s. Sunshine is still expected for the rest of the weekend and winds will be breezy tomorrow, but not as strong as they were today.

Clear skies and calmer winds are expected Sunday night - Which is going to allow our temperatures to dip down into the upper 20s to mid 30s Monday morning. Plan for a freeze to kick off the work week. Sunshine still hangs around along with south winds moving back in - Allowing for a pleasant start to the work week with highs back into the low 60s for the afternoon. Southeasterly winds begin to move back in Tuesday ahead of our next storm system. Those winds will begin to pump in higher humidity air - Which means cloud cover will be increasing on Tuesday. Tuesday morning we’re expected to start above freezing and warm up around the mid 60s for the afternoon. Rain chances begin to return by Wednesday, mainly for areas west of I-35 - As a storm system approaches from the west. Rain chances increase from west to east throughout the day Thursday with the best chance for rain arriving Thursday night into Friday as a cold front swings through. Forecast models are in good agreement with the highest rain totals staying west of the interstate, and the further east you travel the lower the amounts. We could see 0.25″ to 1.25″ of rain fall by the end of the work week. With rain and cloud cover increasing, morning lows look to be in the 40s Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be near normal into the low 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures look to dip back into the 50s behind the cold front to close out the work week. Right now, it looks like rain will be moving east just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s next weekend with partly cloudy skies expected.

