Person of interest identified by police in 16-year-old Texas cheerleader’s death

EDNA, Texas (KWTX) - The Edna Police Department released photos of a person of interest and an associated vehicle involved in the death of 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina.

Police say the photos show a man wearing a black “Volcom” hoodie and possibly having a tattoo behind his right ear.

Additionally, photos show the suspect driving a silver Ford Taurus with the model year ranging from 2010-2018, according to police.

(Edna Police Department)

Lizbeth was found dead by her mother, Jacquelin Medina, in their apartment on Tuesday after Lizbeth did not show up for the Christmas parade she was supposed to participate in.

“I lost it. She was my world, my everything. Everywhere, everything I do was for her,” Medina said.

A GoFundMe has been setup by the family to help with expenses.

The Edna Police Department is working with the Texas Rangers and investigating the incident as a possible capital murder case.

“We understand the community wants information in regards to the case, however we have to keep the integrity of the investigation our number one priority,” the Edna Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to call the EPD at 361-782-6522 or Crime Stoppers at 361-552-2274.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.