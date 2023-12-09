Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Person of interest identified by police in 16-year-old Texas cheerleader’s death

Person of interest identified by police in 16-year-old Texas cheerleader’s death
Person of interest identified by police in 16-year-old Texas cheerleader’s death(Edna Police Department)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDNA, Texas (KWTX) - The Edna Police Department released photos of a person of interest and an associated vehicle involved in the death of 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina.

Police say the photos show a man wearing a black “Volcom” hoodie and possibly having a tattoo behind his right ear.

Additionally, photos show the suspect driving a silver Ford Taurus with the model year ranging from 2010-2018, according to police.

(Edna Police Department)

Lizbeth was found dead by her mother, Jacquelin Medina, in their apartment on Tuesday after Lizbeth did not show up for the Christmas parade she was supposed to participate in.

“I lost it. She was my world, my everything. Everywhere, everything I do was for her,” Medina said.

A GoFundMe has been setup by the family to help with expenses.

The Edna Police Department is working with the Texas Rangers and investigating the incident as a possible capital murder case.

“We understand the community wants information in regards to the case, however we have to keep the integrity of the investigation our number one priority,” the Edna Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to call the EPD at 361-782-6522 or Crime Stoppers at 361-552-2274.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cowboys star Jason Witten wins high school football state championship as head coach
File Graphic (KWTX)
FBI: Mass email threat sent to Central Texas schools a hoax
Oscar Lopez, 29.
Waco drug dealer who murdered woman in front of her children sentenced to 45 years in prison
FILE IMAGE
List of criminal indictments in McLennan County filed on Dec. 7, 2023
Andrew White, 35, pleaded guilty to eight second-degree felonies, including two counts of...
Ex-West High School teacher sentenced to prison in sexual assaults of two students

Latest News

File Graphic.
Temple police investigating early morning assault, vehicle theft
Letters to Santa on 6th shines bright in McGregor for third year
Toys for Tots 2023 comes to a close as donations from Central Texans poured in
FastCast
Brady's Saturday FastCast