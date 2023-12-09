Police arrest, charge man connected with the death of 16-year-old Texas cheerleader

EDNA, Texas (KWTX) - The Edna Police Department says they have arrested the man responsible for the death of 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina.

Texas Rangers and Edna police found Rafael Govea Romero in Schulenburg where he was arrested and charged with capital murder.

He has been moved to Jackson County Jail where he is being held, according to police.

“Although Romero is apprehended, we recognize Lizbeth’s family and friends are still grieving and will still need support from the community. The citizens of Edna can now sleep in peace!” the Edna Police Department said in a Facebook post. "

Lizbeth was found dead by her mother, Jacqueline Medina, in their apartment on Tuesday after Lizbeth did not show up for the Christmas parade she was supposed to participate in.

“I lost it. She was my world, my everything. Everywhere, everything I do was for her,” Jacqueline said.

A GoFundMe has been setup by the family to help with expenses.

