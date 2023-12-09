Toys for Tots
Suspect identified in attempted arson of MLK Jr’s birth home as decorated US Navy Veteran, Fox News reports

Laneisha Shantrice Henderson.
Laneisha Shantrice Henderson.(Atlanta Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Georgia (KWTX) - The woman accused of attempted arson at the birth home of Martin Luther King Jr. is a decorated military veteran, Fox News reports.

Laneisha Shantrice Henderson, 26, is a veteran surface warfare specialist of the U.S. Navy and received a national defense service medal and good conduct medal during her service among other awards, according to Fox News.

Henderson has been charged with second-degree attempted arson and interference with government property.

She was seen pouring gasoline on the porch and bushes of the property before two tourists stopped her until Atlanta police arrived on scene and arrested her.

A police report stated that Henderson was taken to a hospital for a psychological evaluation, according to the Associated Press.

“Tonight, an unfortunate incident occurred at the birth home of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as an individual attempted to set fire to this historic property,” The King Center said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Fortunately, the attempt was unsuccessful, thanks to the brave intervention of good samaritans and the quick response of law enforcement.”

The nonprofit organization also offered their prayers to Henderson in the statement.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

