Temple police investigating early morning assault, vehicle theft

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault and vehicle theft that occurred Saturday morning.

At around 5:00 a.m., officers were sent to the 2200 block of Carriage House Drive on reports of shots fired and burglary of a vehicle.

When officer arrived on scene, they learned that suspects stole a vehicle from the location and shot at the witness multiple times, according to police.

The witness was not injured in the incident.

Officers were given the description of a vehicle and were able to locate it.

Police say they began pursuing the vehicle as it was heading towards Belton, and additional law enforcement agencies helped in the pursuit.

During the pursuit, officers saw the vehicle crash in the 200 block of McDowell Street in Belton, according to police.

Police say five suspects got out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The suspects were described by police as wearing gloves, masks and hoodies.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 0 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

