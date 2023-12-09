Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Tennis legend Chris Evert says cancer has returned

FILE -Chris Evert speaks during the induction ceremony at the International Tennis Hall of...
FILE -Chris Evert speaks during the induction ceremony at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I., Saturday, July 12, 2014. Former tennis star Chris Evert says she was diagnosed with an early stage of ovarian cancer. The 67-year-old Evert revealed the illness in a story posted Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 on ESPN.com. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By FARIS TANYOS
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS NEWS) - Two years after first being diagnosed with ovarian cancer, American tennis legend Chris Evert announced Friday that she has experienced a cancer recurrence and will miss broadcasting next month’s Australian Open.

“My cancer is back,” the 68-year-old Evert said in a statement. “While this is a diagnosis I never wanted to hear, I once again feel fortunate that it was caught early.”

Evert said that a PET scan revealed cancer cells in her pelvic region and she underwent robotic surgery earlier this week. She will now undergo chemotherapy.

The 18-time Grand Slam winner said that while she will miss broadcasting next month’s Australian Open, she’ll “be ready for the rest of the Grand Slam season.”

Evert said she was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2021. And in January of this year, she announced that she was cancer-free.

Evert’s sister, Jeanne Evert, died of ovarian cancer in 2020.

“I encourage everyone to know your family history and advocate for yourself,” Evert said Friday. “Early detection saves lives. Be thankful for your health this holiday season.”

According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 18,500 women were diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the U.S. in 2020, and more than 13,400 women died of the disease that year. According to the Mayo Clinic, the risk of getting ovarian cancer increases as you age, and having a family history can also increase your risk as well.

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Former Cowboys star Jason Witten wins high school football state championship as head coach
File Graphic (KWTX)
FBI: Mass email threat sent to Central Texas schools a hoax
Oscar Lopez, 29.
Waco drug dealer who murdered woman in front of her children sentenced to 45 years in prison
FILE IMAGE
List of criminal indictments in McLennan County filed on Dec. 7, 2023
Andrew White, 35, pleaded guilty to eight second-degree felonies, including two counts of...
Ex-West High School teacher sentenced to prison in sexual assaults of two students

Latest News

Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
Israel presses on with bombarding Gaza, including areas it has called safe zones for Palestinians
Tennessee officials say a path of destruction was left behind after severe storms hit Saturday...
Injuries, flattened homes reported after apparent tornado in Middle Tennessee
Source: BRITTNEY BALLA
Possible tornado in Clarksville, Tenn.
Some Seattle cancer center patients are receiving threatening emails after last month’s data breach
Police fatally shoot man who officers say charged them with knives in West Texas