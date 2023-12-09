Toys for Tots 2023 comes to a close as donations from Central Texans poured in

(KWTX) - Central Texans gave it their all as donations flooded in during the final day of Toys for Tots 2023.

Everything from Bikes to board games were donated to ensure children will have something to open Christmas morning.

Volunteers worked alongside Marine Corp members to collect donations throughout the day.

This year was made extra special with the return of the face of Toys for Tots Rusty Garrett, who was there meet and greet everyone who came to donate.

“It’s like coming back home I tell you this is wonderful, the outpouring and the generosity, it’s just wonderful,” Rusty said.

After another successful year, members of the Marine Corp and the community agree the tradition isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

“We’ve been doing this since 1947, so the marines we’ve been there and were here to help the kids and that’s what this is all about,” a Marine Corp member said.

Thank you to all the Marine Corp member, volunteers and everyone who took the time to donate to this year’s Toys for Tots.

