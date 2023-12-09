Toys for Tots
Windy & Colder Weekend

By Brady Taylor
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
A strong morning colder front will push in some colder and drier air thanks to strong north winds that will range between 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30-35 mph. Rain really looks to hold off in Central Texas today with the main focus for showers and storms in East Texas and for our neighboring states to the east. Temperatures will fall some during the day, but the combination off sunny skies and drier air behind the front will still allow temperatures to say in the 60s for most of us through the afternoon.

Expect a notable temperature drop on Sunday, with morning lows in the 30s and the possibility of a light freeze in western and northern zones. Breezy north winds and wind chill values dipping into the 20s in most locations will make it feel quite chilly. Sunshine in the afternoon will help temperatures recover into the 50s. Overnight Sunday into Monday, we see the winds relax, clear sky allowing temperatures to hover around freezing. Thankfully the sunshine warms us into the 60s for Monday afternoon.

Looking ahead, rain chances return on Wednesday as a system from the Desert Southwest moves in. Unsettled weather and rain possibilities are expected to persist through the end of the week. Don’t put that umbrella too far out of reach... we may need it again next week.

