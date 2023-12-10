Beneficial rainfall heading our way towards the end of the week

The weekend featured a temperature rollercoaster thanks to an early morning cold front Saturday. Highs on Saturday still managed to warm up around 5 to 10-degrees ABOVE normal despite that front moving in. Colder air finally began to move south Saturday night - Allowing temperatures to be about 5° COOLER than normal on Sunday. It was cold with temperatures not too far away from freezing waking up this morning. Sun was shining all across our area today making way for a beautiful second half of the weekend, but it was still pretty chilly with highs only in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Winds were gusting around 30 mph on Saturday behind the front. Our winds did manage to calm down throughout the day - But as those wind speeds drop, that’s going to allow our temperatures to take a plunge overnight. Waking up Monday morning, look for clear skies and cold temperatures. Morning lows will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Prepare for some frost on those windshields as you head out in the morning. Don’t forget to protect those P’s - Like those pets and any sensitive plants/vegetation. Also make sure to dress warm heading out the door!

Southerly winds will return for Monday. Winds will be a little breezy at times, but those southerly winds will combine with sunshine - Allowing a warming trend to begin for Central Texas. After a cold morning, temperatures will be back into the low to mid 60s for the afternoon. Cloud cover will be on the increase late Monday into Tuesday. Those clouds are an indication of moisture moving back into our area. Cloud cover and southeasterly winds can be expected Tuesday, and look to actually stick around for the rest of the week. We’re above freezing for the morning into the upper 30s, with highs still in the low to mid 60s Tuesday. The increase in moisture arrives just in time for our next storm system to move in from the west for the second half of the week. Most are dry, but cloudy on Wednesday, and with the extra cloud cover around, morning lows will be around the mid-40s with highs in the low 60s. As that storm system moves in from the west, there is a chance for a few scattered showers to pop up west of I-35. The same conditions for Wednesday can be expected again on Thursday. The only difference in the forecast is that our rain chances will increase late Thursday into Friday as the storm system moves east across the state of Texas.

A cold front will also swing through our area late Thursday into Friday, giving way to another significant temperature drop. Highs will drop back into the low 50s by Friday. Our best chance for rain arrives Friday into Saturday morning as the disturbance and cold front swing through the state. There are some disagreements in the timing of the system - Which impacts when the rain moves out. We should gradually see rain end west to east throughout the day Saturday, with drier conditions returning for the rest of the weekend. There’s good agreement within our long-term forecast models in regards to how much rain will fall in Central Texas. We could see around 0.5″ to 1.5″ of rain with isolated higher amounts in our western and southwestern areas. We should keep chilly conditions throughout the day Saturday, but we should see temperatures warm back up to around 60° by Sunday with mild and quiet weather continuing into the following work week. Make sure to stay up to date with the forecast throughout the week as we fine tune the forecast for the end of the week!

