Central Texas ballerinas prepare for Sugar Plum Fairy role in Nutcracker performance

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Ballerinas with Texas Metropolitan Ballet Academy are finishing their final rehearsals before taking the stage for their annual Nutcracker performance, and, this year, the lead Sugar Plum Fairy is shared by two passionate, talented dancers in middle school.

Mercedes Inman, who is in eighth grade at a Killeen ISD school, and Aubrey Siroiscorretti, who is in seventh grade in public school online, are sharing the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy, a part that most ballerinas aspire to perform.

When the two found out they were cast as one of the lead roles at such a young age, they said they were thrilled.

“I was really excited,” Inman said.

“I was just shocked because we’re so young, and it’s just crazy that we were given this role,” Siroiscorretti said. “I felt very in shock because it was just, ‘Wow.’ I’m the youngest Sugar Plum Fairy in the studio, so it’s crazy.”

They describe it as a dream come true.

“When I first watched the Nutcracker, I felt captivated by the show,” Siroiscorretti said. “I would just be captivated the whole entire time watching it. It’s been my dream since I was three.”

They may be young, but their dedication and passion for ballet extends beyond their age.

“Just the passion of it, the determination,” Siroiscorretti said. “It motivates me to move on with life and to get through stuff. It really is very meaningful to me.”

“I enjoy going to class and stuff because I want to get better so I can perform well on stage,” Inman said.

The sparkle of their tutus and the gracefulness of the variations may make it seem easy, but preparing for a performance like the Nutcracker requires hard work, skill and an abundance of time.

“It’s definitely a lot more pain and hard work than people think it is,” Siroiscorretti said.

Inman and Siroiscorretti, along with dancers who are in the Nutcracker, are at the studio sometimes five days a week, including Saturday’s. Performers keep up their ballet skills with classes and rehearse for the Nutcracker.

“We started rehearsals in September, and it’s a lot of work,” Inman said. “We rehearse almost every Saturday and most Friday’s.”

But, to these young ballerinas, the hours of practice and countless times of rehearsing all of the variations, it is worth it.

“I just love performing in front of an audience,” Siroiscorretti said. “It’s just such a thrilling feeling to be on stage for me.”

They hope Central Texans will show up to support them and the many dancers with Texas Metropolitan Ballet Academy who worked hard, but, most of all, they hope the audience will come to experience the magic of the Nutcracker Ballet.

“I think it’s an amazing ballet, and I love it,” Inman said. “I think it’s absolutely magical.”

Inman and Siroiscorretti will be alternating the role as Sugar Plum Fairy for performances, performing other variations throughout the ballet.

Performances are Dec. 14-17 at the Central Texas Theatre in Killeen. More information can be found here.

