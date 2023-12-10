Toys for Tots
Connally high school teacher in need of liver transplant

David Guel, a world history teacher at Connally High School
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Connally high school world history teacher David Guel had a serious battle with covid at the beginning of the pandemic, which nearly took his life.

His wife, Lauren, says Guel’s battle with covid was tough for their family

“So, watching him go through and struggle through is hard, there’s not a better way of saying it it’s just really hard to watch when you can’t fix him.”

Even though Guel has recovered, COVID-19 put a strain on his body, furthering his liver disease that he has been fighting for eight years.

Guel says that he had " a cancer diagnosis this past summer was very scary, but thankfully they caught that really really early and were able to treat that.”

While Guel is no longer hospitalized and has returned to teaching, he has been placed on the liver transplant list, and hopes to be matched to a live liver donor.

“I know it’s a big deal to even get listed it’s not easy and so there was a lot of testing involved and other stuff... so once this transplant happens, you know, anything is possible.”

David and Lauren note that anyone can be a donor and hope that his story will inspire those to help others.

“We would love it if David was a recipient, and you were a match and we was able to have a surgery and go on to live a really healthy life, but even if its not for us, there are lots of other people that could benefit from your donation.”

If you are interested in helping David, click here.

