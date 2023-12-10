Family farm in West opens unique roadside egg stand

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The Firenze family transformed their backyard into a hatchery and farm in West, and they are welcoming the community to their self-service roadside egg stand.

“Every morning...we bring out our fresh cartons of eggs and then flip open the stand here,” Jennifer Firenze said. “People can just drive up. They can either pay cash in our little box here or they can pay through Venmo.”

Jennifer said her and husband, AJ Firenze, created the stand from an old 1900s cotton mill from West that was about to be torn down.

People can drive up, pay $3 for a dozen of different colored fresh eggs via Venmo or cash and pick up their cartons. They do ask that people return the cartons later.

The Firenze’s said they were “hobby chicken owners” when they decided to take the next step and open a hatchery.

The family has about 130 chickens of different breeds who produce different colors of eggs--from blue or green, to tan or brown. They said they have raised them since they were born.

They hope the community enjoys the fresh eggs.

“Taste is obviously a big thing, but also knowing where your food comes from is big, too for a lot of people, knowing that chickens are raised right and they’re fed well and you’re getting good, organic eggs instead of something commercially made that you don’t really know what’s going into the food.,” AJ said.

The couple said they have received tons of support from the surrounding area as well as visitors from out of town.

“We’ve seen a huge outpouring of love and support, AJ said. “That’s what kind of keeps us wanting to keep doing it. We’ll keep filling it as long as people want to buy eggs.”

The Firenze’s wanted to make sure the price of the fresh eggs remained reasonable.

“We want to make it affordable” he said. “We’re not trying to make a ton of money on eggs. We just want the average person who just wants fresh eggs and doesn’t want to spend $9 at the store for a dozen to be able to come pick up eggs on their way home from work or whatever and make it affordable.”

The Firenze Family Farm and Hatchery hopes to only continue growing, selling eggs as well as chicks.

You can find more information on where to pick up eggs and order chicks here.

