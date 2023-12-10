Toys for Tots
Multiple fire departments responded to late night structure fire(China Spring VFD)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The China Spring Volunteer Fire Department and other local fire departments responded to a structure fire Saturday night.

China Spring VFD says the fire was visible from a distance, prompting them to call for mutual aid.

The Waco Fire Department says they responded to the fire in the 700 block of Patrick Road.

Other responding fire departments included the Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department, Speegleville Volunteer Fire Department and West Shore Volunteer Fire Department.

No injuries were reported from the incident, according to China Spring VFD.

