Multiple organizations hand out food for veterans, their families in Killeen
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple organizations in Killeen spent their Saturday morning distributing food for veterans and their families.
Volunteers with operation Veteran’s Angels held their second annual food distribution where food boxes were handed out to those who needed a hot meal.
Although the event was aimed towards veterans, anyone in the community was welcomed to stop by.
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.