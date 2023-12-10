Toys for Tots
Remains of World War II soldier laid to rest at Bethel Cemetery

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The remains of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert G. Rudd, a soldier killed while fighting for our country in World War II, were laid to rest Saturday afternoon at Bethel Cemetery.

Rudd was killed in action on Jan. 30, 1945, at age 34, after his company attacked heavily fortified enemy forces near the town of Rocherath, Belgium, during the Battle of the Bulge.

Due to the intense fighting and artillery shelling, Rudd’s body was not recovered.

Many years later in 2022, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency was able to identify Rudd’s remains.

The cemetery reopened their gates Saturday to allow for Rudd to be buried next to his parents.

Rudd’s great nieces were at the memorial and were thankful they could return him to his family.

