Robinson church hosts blood drive in honor of member with cancer

Old West Cowboy Church in Robinson teamed up with Baylor Scott and White to host a blood drive...
Old West Cowboy Church in Robinson teamed up with Baylor Scott and White to host a blood drive to make sure Brinley Talley, 12, has the blood she needs.(Courtesy)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - On Sunday a local church rallied around one of their young members in need.

Brinley Talley from Valley Mills, 12, is fighting leukemia. She attends regular chemotherapy appointments, receives spinal tap procedures and requires at least two pints of blood per month.

Old West Cowboy Church in Robinson teamed up with Baylor Scott and White to host a blood drive to make sure that need is met.

Brinley is the granddaughter of the church’s retired pastor, Tom Warnock.

”She does require blood transfusions probably two times a month, maybe sometimes even more often than that,” Warnock said.

From 9 to 3, anyone, whether a part of the church or not, could donate blood.

”I’ve always been one to donate blood, now there’s a chance that it could actually go to someone I know,” James Vaughan, a church member who donated blood, said.

All of the blood collected will be added to Baylor Scott and White’s blood bank to help leukemia patients.

Inspired by Brinley’s story, congregation members took it upon themselves to set up the blood drive.

”My family was completely out of the loop, the church just kind of did this, but it was a wonderful thing,” Warnock said.

Warnock added that he’s grateful to everyone, both organizers and blood donors, who made it all possible.

”My wife and I, my daughter, my granddaughter were just astonished and overwhelmed at the grace people have shown,” Warnock said.

Brinley is expected to continue her cancer treatment until June 2025.

