Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Some Seattle cancer center patients are receiving threatening emails after last month’s data breach

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Some patients of a Seattle-based cancer center received threatening emails following a data breach last month.

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center officials said a Nov. 19 hack hit a portion of the health care system’s clinical network, possibly leaking patient data.

This week, some former and current patients received threatening emails claiming names, Social Security numbers, medical history and other data of more than 800,000 patients had been compromised, The Seattle Times reported.

Emails shared with the newspaper claimed the stolen data of recipients would be sold.

Christina VerHeul, the center’s associate vice president of communications, said she couldn’t speculate how many people were affected but said an investigation is ongoing.

After last month’s hack, the center took its clinical network offline, notified federal law enforcement and brought in a forensic security firm to investigate, she said.

The center encouraged patients to keep a close eye on bank statements and credit reports.

The center directed those who received suspicious or threatening calls or emails to report them to the FBI, block senders and delete messages. If the message demands a ransom, do not pay it, the center instructed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Former Cowboys star Jason Witten wins high school football state championship as head coach
File Graphic (KWTX)
FBI: Mass email threat sent to Central Texas schools a hoax
Oscar Lopez, 29.
Waco drug dealer who murdered woman in front of her children sentenced to 45 years in prison
FILE IMAGE
List of criminal indictments in McLennan County filed on Dec. 7, 2023
Andrew White, 35, pleaded guilty to eight second-degree felonies, including two counts of...
Ex-West High School teacher sentenced to prison in sexual assaults of two students

Latest News

Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
Israel presses on with bombarding Gaza, including areas it has called safe zones for Palestinians
Tennessee officials say a path of destruction was left behind after severe storms hit Saturday...
Injuries, flattened homes reported after apparent tornado in Middle Tennessee
Source: BRITTNEY BALLA
Possible tornado in Clarksville, Tenn.
Police fatally shoot man who officers say charged them with knives in West Texas