‘Trillions to infinity thankful for this’: Killeen children in need get free holiday shopping spree

The shopping spree, held at the Stan Schlueter Walmart in Killeen, was made possible through a...
The shopping spree, held at the Stan Schlueter Walmart in Killeen, was made possible through a $6,000 donation from the Mize family.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Christmas came early for 120 kids on Saturday as they each received a $50 Walmart gift card to buy whatever they wanted at the Clements Boys and Girls Club Shopping Spree.

Some of the children picked out toys, others got clothes, books, gift cards and even food.

The shopping spree, held at the Stan Schlueter Walmart in Killeen, was made possible through a $6,000 donation from Milton and Ethel Mize, who are both retired Killeen ISD educators.

”We’ve been lucky, been blessed and someone in our lives and your lives helped us, so why not help these kids out?” donor Milton Mize said.

The children all came from low income households and got to shop at Walmart with an adult worker from the Clements Boys and Girls Club.

Along the way, they learned just how far a dollar can go.

”I’m really, really, really trillions to infinity thankful for this,” Ashlynn Black, one of the recipients, said.

Many made the decision to use some of their money to give back to their loved ones.

”I’m going to share my Takis, but I know my sister is going to eat them all,” Black said.

Thanks to this shopping spree, all of the children will have presents under the tree for themselves and their family members.

”It’s a great blessing you know because there are a lot of kids who don’t even get to have a Christmas at all,” Ava Jeffries, one of the recipients, said.

