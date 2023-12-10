Toys for Tots
We did game journalism for 2 years and all we got was the love and support of our viewers - Hardwired 2nd Anniversary

By Andrew Hamilton
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

Two years ago we started a new journey here at KWTX. Myself and the rest of the Hardwired team began covering video games. From our weekly news show The Uplink to our many game reviews we covered a lot of big events from the games industry. On KWTX @4pm, I’ve brought you reports all new games coming out, microtransactions, and games the educate. Along the way you, the viewers, have been supportive and welcoming to this new content. So here is a look back on 2 years of Hardwired.

THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING US ON THIS NEW PROJECT. FOR LAUGHING, LEARNING AND PLAYING ALONG WITH US. THANK YOU FOR 2 GREAT YEARS AND HERES TO MANY MORE. Subscribe to Hardwired!

