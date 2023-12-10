Toys for Tots
Woman arrested after driving her vehicle through a religious group on a sidewalk, Montana police say

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A woman has been arrested after she drove her vehicle several times at or through an unspecified religious group gathered on a sidewalk, hitting and injuring one man, Montana police said Sunday.

Genevienne Rancuret, 55, was pulled over by police in Billings on Saturday a few hours after the episode and taken to jail on charges of felony assault, felony criminal mischief and driving under the influence, police said. It is not known if she has a lawyer representing her yet.

The 45-year-old man who was struck suffered minor injuries, police said.

A police spokesperson did not return a call or email asking for details about what kind of religious group was involved and what Rancuret’s alleged motive was. However, an update from police said that the FBI was also reviewing what happened, along with local prosecutors, suggesting the federal agency was looking into whether it could be a bias-motivated crime.

