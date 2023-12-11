Toys for Tots
Brawl after court hearing involving missing Mississippi woman ends in 5 arrests

By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five people were arrested after a fight broke out right outside of the Hinds County Courthouse Thursday morning.

The hearing was for Derrick Coleman, the husband of missing Jackson woman Latasha Crump Coleman.

Derrick was in court for violating a no-contact order filed against him in 2022 before Latasha Crump’s disappearance.

Latasha has been missing since July 2023 and family members believe her husband knows something about it.

The two families ended up in a massive brawl that spilled over into a neighboring press conference.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, five people were arrested and they have all been charged with disorderly conduct.

They are being held at the Raymond Detention Center.

