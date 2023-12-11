Car crashes into Waco fire station

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Fire and Police responded after a vehicle crashed into Waco Fire Station #6 on 25th Street early Monday morning and caught fire.

The Waco Fire Operations Chief told reporters on scene the driver of the car was hurt and taken to the hospital.

The extent of the damages to the building have not been determined.

Waco Fire Station #6 opened in 2022 when the city built it on the site of the old 25th Street Theater.

