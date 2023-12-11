Toys for Tots
Ex-Waco man extradited to McLennan County to face charges in alleged 2016 sexual assault of teenager

Stephen Pete Sais
Stephen Pete Sais(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Waco man charged in a sealed indictment with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2016 was arrested in Mississippi and returned to McLennan County.

Stephen Pete Sais, 46, an oilfield worker, was indicted under seal in 2021 because he had not been arrested on a sexual assault of a child warrant until authorities in Yazoo County, Ms., arrested him earlier this month.

He was returned to McLennan County on Friday and was released from the McLennan County Jail on Saturday after posting a $100,000 bond. McLennan County officials unsealed the indictment against Sais on Monday.

According to records filed in the case, a 14-year-old girl told a social worker at school that she was sexually assaulted by Sais in the front seat of his white Chevrolet Impala in April 2016.

The girl made other sexual assault outcries against Sais and told investigators he bought her a pair of “very specific shoes,” arrest records allege.

“The defendant’s girlfriend at the time went back through his credit card statements and was able to corroborate that he did purchase those shoes,” records claim. “So she confronted him about it and he confirmed that he purchased them for a ‘young girl.’”

At the time the allegations were made, Sais was serving an eight-year federal prison sentence, according to arrest records.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

