Former DA Barry Johnson switches parties, plans to run as Democrat against 19th State District Judge Thomas West

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson switched parties Monday and filed to run against 19th State District Judge Thomas West in the November 2024 general election.

Johnson, who was defeated by McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens 70-30 percent in the March 2022 Republican primary, said Monday he filed as a Democrat against the three-year incumbent West.

“I think when you get right down to it, the district court, the trial courts, in order to be an effective judge, you not only have to have a good work ethic and be competent in the law, but more importantly, you have to have the right temperament, and I don’t think the judge who is there now has the right temperament,” Johnson said. “That is hallowed ground. That is Bill Logue ground, and you need the right judge to be able to handle that hallowed ground properly, and I think I am the right person to do that.”

Johnson, 67, was a civil attorney in Dallas for most of his legal career, with little criminal law experience. He moved back to Waco, where his father, Joe Johnson, and judge Bill Logue, served as longtime state district judges. Barry Johnson defeated Abel Reyna 60-40 percent in the Republican primary to win the district attorney’s job.

“The part has just changed so much,” Johnson said. “There is no room for a moderate Republican, in my opinion. I have a lot of friends who are Republicans and supporters and I am going to be asking for their vote. But the party has changed nationally and that has had a filter-down effect. If you are a center-right Republican there just isn’t any room for you anymore. There is room for a center-right Democrat, and the people in this county need to be able to have a choice in who occupies these very important judicial positions.”

West, 59, is in the third year of his first four-year term.

“The most important qualities of a district judge are integrity, honesty, fairness and following the rule of law,” West said Monday. “Being a former prosecutor and defense attorney, I am uniquely qualified to move the cases and administer justice to the good citizens of McLennan County.

“Due to new policies and aggressive docketing, I resolved 5,100 felony cases in my three years, I reduced the original backlog of 2,500 cases to less than a 1,000, I’ve moved old cases where people were in jail for years and saved the taxpayers money.

“Mr. Johnson is asking voters to hand over a criminal district court to a civil attorney who has no real criminal experience. And as DA, he left thousands of cases unscreened when he was voted out of office. I have presided over 71 jury trials in three years and handled more than 15,000 hearings,” West said.

As Johnson looked back on his four-year term as DA, he said his Achilles heel was the pandemic, which thrust leaders into an unknown world and shut down the criminal justice system for 18 months.

“Covid was a killer as far as running the DA’s office. Looking back, it was more than a challenge. Once the funnel is cut off, you can only plead so many cases. Thank goodness we had some wonderful citizens and we kept the grand jury going and that kept the criminal justice system going. But the funnel was off. That had a big effect on my term. COVID was my 500-year flood, I guess you could say.”

