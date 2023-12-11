Toys for Tots
Killeen PD: Murder suspect identified, held on $3 million bond

By Joe Ashley
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Louis Lamar Simpson Jr., 26, has been charged with capital murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 53-year-old Tina McGruder and 75-year-old Deanne McGruder Friday in Killeen.

At around 1:34 p.m., officers were sent to the 2300 block of Basalt Drive on reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived at the scene, police said they saw a man leaving the residence and heard screaming from inside.

Officers caught the man and went inside the residence to find two women suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police say officers immediately began performing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived at the scene.

One of the victims was moved to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and the second victim was moved to Advent Health both in critical condition, according to police.

Police say both victims died due to their injuries.

Simpson was arraigned by Judge Cliff Coleman and set his bond at $3 million.

Simpson is currently in the Bell County Jail.

